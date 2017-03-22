Men's Weekend at Celebration Center
A Men's Weekend will be from March 24 to 26 at the Celebration Center of Marietta, 822 Front St., with guest Bill Terry. Topics: Terry is national director for Men's Ministries and assistant director for Discipleship Ministries of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.
