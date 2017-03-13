Marietta school board meeting expecte...

Marietta school board meeting expected to discuss Burruss Elementary School project

The $4.5 million renovation of Burruss Elementary School is expected to start on March 22 and end by July 25. The project, which includes new roofing, lighting and painting, is being funded out of Marietta City Schools' 1 percent special purpose local option sales tax.

