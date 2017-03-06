Marietta Kiwanis to host Art and Music Showcase
The Kiwanis Club of Marietta will host its annual Art and Music Showcase in the Marietta Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marietta High School on March 19 at 4 p.m. Middle and high school students will have the opportunity to showcase their instrumental, vocal and visual art talent for the chance to advance and compete at the Georgia ... (more)
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb 23
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb 22
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb 17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
