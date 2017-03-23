Marietta firefighting partners retiring
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Marietta firefighters Jack Hansis and Tim Casto reflect on some of their first runs together that resulted in stories in The Marietta Times in 1988. Two longtime Marietta Fire Department firefighters are hanging up their uniforms for the final time this spring.
