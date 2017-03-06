Marietta City income tax is due by April 18
Marietta's tax rate is 1.7 percent on any earned income one receives from working and/or living within the city of Marietta. This income includes but not limited to gross wages, commissions, net profits, deferred compensation, bonuses, vacation pay, tips, car allowance, lottery winnings, gambling winnings and any games of chance such as Bingo, prizes, awards, compensation paid to domestic servants, classes taught for a fee, entertainment performed for a fee such as bands etc., and rental income.
