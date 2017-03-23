Marietta-based organization liveSAFE Resource's Woman of the Year: Beverly McAfee
Before a crowd of more than 700 supporters, including past and present governors of Georgia and many other dignitaries, education activist Beverly McAfee was awarded the coveted Woman of the Year award during Friday evening's 32nd Annual Tribute to Women of Achievement held at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
