Man says he has no memory of theft
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Nicholas Offenberger, right, and his defense attorney Shawna Landaker, await the imposition of Offenberger's sentence in Washington County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. Still claiming to have no memory of where the stolen funds went, how he eventually ended up in North Carolina or where his vehicle is almost three years later, a Marietta man was sentenced to jail time Wednesday for stealing from his employer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb 23
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb 22
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC