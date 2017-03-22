Man says he has no memory of theft

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Nicholas Offenberger, right, and his defense attorney Shawna Landaker, await the imposition of Offenberger's sentence in Washington County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. Still claiming to have no memory of where the stolen funds went, how he eventually ended up in North Carolina or where his vehicle is almost three years later, a Marietta man was sentenced to jail time Wednesday for stealing from his employer.

