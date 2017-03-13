Job fair a career starter
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Danielle Daugherty, corporate recruiter for Alliance Industries, left, reviews positions open with Carol Dalrymple, of Marietta, Thursday at the Washington State Community College Spring Job Fair. Connecting 51 employers in search of artists, industry technicians, banking personnel, nursing staff and corrections officers with potential employees, the Washington State Community College Spring Job Fair was held Thursday.
