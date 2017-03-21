History of violence' seals man's fate in court
A Marietta registered sex offender who threw cinder blocks at motorists and jumped on their vehicles last May was sentenced to 21 months in prison Tuesday. Robert Jonathan Huffman, 36, of 797 Channel Lane, was sentenced to nine months in prison for one count of abduction, a third-degree felony, and an additional 12 months violating his parole.
