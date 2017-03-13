History comes to life
DOUG LOYER Special to the Times Winthrop Sargent, , Rufus Putnam, , and an Ohio Company director, , reenact a meeting from 1791 in the Rufus Putnam house at Campus Martius Museum. Campus Martius Museum visitors Saturday got a rare opportunity to see history come alive as living historians from Joseph Crockett's Western Battalion Brigade of the American Revolution were in character portraying Rufus Putnam, Winthrop Sargent and an Ohio Company Director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb 23
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb 22
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb 17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC