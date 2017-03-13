History comes to life

History comes to life

DOUG LOYER Special to the Times Winthrop Sargent, , Rufus Putnam, , and an Ohio Company director, , reenact a meeting from 1791 in the Rufus Putnam house at Campus Martius Museum. Campus Martius Museum visitors Saturday got a rare opportunity to see history come alive as living historians from Joseph Crockett's Western Battalion Brigade of the American Revolution were in character portraying Rufus Putnam, Winthrop Sargent and an Ohio Company Director.

