Halfway house

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Michael Ivy, left, and Anthony Belin, right, of Marietta, provide final thoughts during their last day of training in the Oriana House Reserve Center in Reno Tuesday. Opening its doors today with bunks, lounge rooms, group therapy and education rooms and job search services, a new community corrections center in Reno will take on its first court-mandated clients to begin the process of rehabilitation and reintroduction into society.
