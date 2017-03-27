Group out to spread awareness about p...

Group out to spread awareness about public school funding

In the wake of the appointment of Betsy DeVos as U.S. Secretary of Education, residents have formed an alliance to determine ways to spread awareness about keeping funding in public schools. Teresa Porter, 66, of Marietta, formed the group Education Works, SEO in order to address specific issues that other residents are concerned with.

