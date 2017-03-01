Gowns for Your Day for prom season
The Marietta Times [email protected] The belief that every girl deserves to look beautiful on her prom night is the idea behind a program that provides gowns to teens in the community, free of charge. This is the second year the event will be at the Washington County Career Center, according to its brainchild, Charlotte Cox, of Indianapolis.
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb 23
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb 22
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb 17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
