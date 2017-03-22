Former teacher accuses school distric...

Former teacher accuses school district of discriminatory practices

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A former Marietta High School teacher is threatening the Marietta School District with a federal lawsuit after accusing the district of pushing minority students out of Marietta High to inflate the school's graduation rates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16) Mar 16 Iamyournightmare 3
Christie Sallee (Mar '16) Feb 23 Earl 4
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb 22 Deb42 2
News Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Mans best friend 4
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan '17 Wimpy 6
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec '16 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC