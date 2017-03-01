Flooding the region: Severe storms cause high water, road closures
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times A truck from the Ohio Department of Transportation drives through high water on Ohio 821 near Macksburg on Wednesday. Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms flooded the region Wednesday, leaving areas of Washington County with high water and road closures.
