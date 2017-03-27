Empty Bowls Luncheon
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Kassandra Mankin, 11, left, Gaige Ransom, 12, center, and Madison Hogue, 11, right, make bowls out of clay at Harmar Elementary School Tuesday in preparation for the 16th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon Saturday. With food insecurity a common challenge across southeastern Ohio, local churches are once again joining together to raise funds to feed the hungry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC