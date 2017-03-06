Donald Trump's Ohio voters in the crosshairs of any reduction or ...

A medallion dedicated to John Mills, 1740-1821, is one of the flagged markers dedicated to soldiers of the American Revolution in the Mound Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio, county seat of Washington County, where about 69 percent of the presidential vote went to Donald Trump. Thomas Suddes analyzed county totals for Ohioans who benefited from Medicaid expansion and found that roughly 51,000 of them are in the congressional district of Marietta Republican Bill Johnson.

