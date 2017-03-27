Day of Recognition
ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Servicemen and women and community members salute as the American flag is raised during the National Vietnam Veterans Day event at the armory in Marietta Wednesday. A bill sponsored by Senators Joe Donnelly from Indiana and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania designates March 29 as a national day of recognition.
