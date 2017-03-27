Commissioners OK bus scheduling software

15 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

A contract between the Ohio Department of Transportation and Washington County Commissioners would allow public transit scheduling software to be installed by Community Action to better operate its bus lines. "We're here today to talk about the TIGER grant through ODOT; they applied for a technology grant for all the rural systems in Ohio to have software systems put in to manage their dispatching," Essentially, the program would allow Community Action to equip their buses and dispatch hub with software, tablets and mounts and a data plan for three years.

