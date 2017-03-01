Comic & Toy Expo expands

In four years the Classic Plastics Toy and Comic Expo has been growing from a few hundred attendees in a church gymnasium to nearly 1,000 attending an event using three floors and the basement of the Parkersburg Art Center. Tony Workman, co-organizer of the event and owner of Classic Plastics Toy and Comic Store, said as of noon Saturday 500 people had come through the door and he was hoping the attendance for the day would top last year's attendance of 1,200.

