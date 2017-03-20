College, high school students collaborate
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Marietta High School senior Jackson Kelly, 18, works with Marietta College students Jane Peterson, 18, of Minot, N.D., and Hilary Hao, 21, of Bejing, China, at Marietta College during a peer mentorship class for the entrepreneurship classes at both the high school and the college. Working minds of high school and college students congregated into Room 103 of Thomas Hall on Marietta College's campus Monday to explore new ideas and share existing ideas among each other.
