Civil War Roundtable plans D.C. area field trip
The next regular meeting of the Civil War Roundtable of the Mid-Ohio Valley will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 320 Second St., in Marietta. "In every major battle contested during the four years of the Civil War, whether in the Eastern or Western Theatre, a general from Washington County was present in the command of troops and often factored in the outcome of the struggle."
