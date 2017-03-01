City unveils permit fee structure
With several residential permitting duties expected to return to Marietta administrative control in the coming weeks, Marietta City Council introduced proposed fee structures for those permits Thursday. "We just received the fee structure today so I'm not going to rush this through before we get a chance to talk about things and hear from people their thoughts."
