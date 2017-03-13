City police getting tool to extract data

City police getting tool to extract data

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marietta Times

The Marietta Police Department is getting a new piece of equipment in the coming weeks to pull text messages, phone calls, photos and other data from cell phones during investigations. "We're purchasing the Cellebrite UFED InField Kiosk which will allow us to burn copies of the phone's data, text messages and stored photos to another device which can then go back to the case officer to sift through during investigation," "Cell phones have become more valuable than fingerprints nowadays crooks are talking about their crimes, coordinating and messaging all through their mobile devices."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16) Thu Iamyournightmare 3
Christie Sallee (Mar '16) Feb 23 Earl 4
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb 22 Deb42 2
News Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16) Feb 17 Mans best friend 4
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan '17 Wimpy 6
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec '16 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC