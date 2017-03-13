City police getting tool to extract data

The Marietta Police Department is getting a new piece of equipment in the coming weeks to pull text messages, phone calls, photos and other data from cell phones during investigations. "We're purchasing the Cellebrite UFED InField Kiosk which will allow us to burn copies of the phone's data, text messages and stored photos to another device which can then go back to the case officer to sift through during investigation," "Cell phones have become more valuable than fingerprints nowadays crooks are talking about their crimes, coordinating and messaging all through their mobile devices."

