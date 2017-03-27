Belpre wreck sends 4 to hospitals

A two-vehicle accident sent four people to emergency rooms in Belpre and Parkersburg Tuesday morning after rainy road conditions contributed to sending a Hyundai Elantra hydroplaning across the grassy median of U.S. 50 into a Honda CRV, police said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol received the call of the accident at approximately 7:41 a.m., said Trooper C.D. Courson.

