Belpre meeting to peer into city's fu...

Belpre meeting to peer into city's future growth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marietta Times

The Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce and the Voinovich School of Public Affairs at Ohio University invite residents, business leaders and the public to a community meeting Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Belpre City Hall council chambers, 715 Park Drive, to discuss economic development priorities for the city. The session will include a presentation of demographic and economic scan data, open solicitation from the community on business and job opportunities, and a review of economic development priorities, said Belpre Chamber Director Karen Waller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16) Mar 16 Iamyournightmare 3
Christie Sallee (Mar '16) Feb 23 Earl 4
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb 22 Deb42 2
News Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Mans best friend 4
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan '17 Wimpy 6
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec '16 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC