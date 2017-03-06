Backyard Gardening workshops planned
WVU Extension will present the 2017 Spring Backyard Gardening Series 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 18 and April 1. Agent J.J. Barrett and the Wood County Master Gardeners are sponsoring these workshops and will be hosted by local farms. will be held Saturday at the Hidden Hills Orchard, 4.7 miles from Marietta on Ohio 26. The program will help people who are interested in tree fruit production or backyard gardeners.
