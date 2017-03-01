Ash Wednesday at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption
PHOTOS BY JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Father Mike Campbell performs the Ambrosian Rite at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption during the noon Ash Wednesday Mass. Prayers and songs of praise filled the decadent chambers of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption Wednesday as the Ambrosian Rite, signifying the first day of Lent, was performed in the Catholic church.
