Area's spellers ready for Bee
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Warren Middle School students Justin Pate, 13, and Olivia Byrd, 11, study for the upcoming Marietta Times Regional Spelling Bee during school on Wednesday. In between school, sporting events and dinner with family, 66 spellers and alternates have been busy preparing for the 37th annual Marietta Times Regional Spelling Bee this Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb 23
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb 22
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC