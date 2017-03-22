Area's spellers ready for Bee

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Warren Middle School students Justin Pate, 13, and Olivia Byrd, 11, study for the upcoming Marietta Times Regional Spelling Bee during school on Wednesday. In between school, sporting events and dinner with family, 66 spellers and alternates have been busy preparing for the 37th annual Marietta Times Regional Spelling Bee this Friday.

