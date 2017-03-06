Area winter crisis program, emergency HEAP, ends soon

The primary purpose of the Winter Crisis program is to provide energy assistance to income-eligible households that are threatened with disconnection, have already had service disconnected; need to establish new service, or pay to transfer service; or in the case of bulk fuel customers, only have 25 percent or less of the tank's fuel capacity at hand. Households that use firewood as their main heating source and have a low supply on hand, may qualify to have firewood delivered to their residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.