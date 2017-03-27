Area manhunt unfolds out of kidnappin...

Area manhunt unfolds out of kidnapping probe

Washington County law enforcement spent Thursday pursuing leads on two at-large suspects in an alleged kidnapping, felonious assault and potential sex crimes. Warrants for the arrest of Jeremy Ray Braun, 32, last known address 1080 Walsh Road, Vincent, for kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and for Ryan O'Neil Nichols, 40, of 1936 Barth Road, Belpre, for two counts of complicity, a first-degree felony and a second-degree felony, were issued last week, with further developments Wednesday and Thursday.

