Accused drug dealer denies tie to victim

Accused drug dealer denies tie to victim

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

A Warren Township man facing 14 years in prison for manslaughter told his side of the story through a recording from April 2016 during the second day of his trial Tuesday. Ryan J. Vogt, 27, of 1915 Silver Globe Road, Marietta, allegedly sold heroin to a Beverly man that resulted in his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16) Mar 16 Iamyournightmare 3
Christie Sallee (Mar '16) Feb '17 Earl 4
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb '17 Deb42 2
News Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Mans best friend 4
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan '17 Wimpy 6
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec '16 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC