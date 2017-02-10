Zanesville native presents big plans ...

Zanesville native presents big plans to Muskingum County Commissioners

Owner of D-G Welding and Design David Griesmyer met with Muskingum County Commissioners to unveil big plans to bring an outdoor art gallery pinned the "Corridor of Art" here to Muskingum County. "It's going to be a series of sculptures, giant sculptures, that are going to be placed every so many miles along 60 between Zanesville all they way down to Marietta, and then expanding out from McConnelsville to the Wilds and then going down towards Athens from McConnelsville."

