Washington State Community College to present 'Everybody's Hero: The Jackie Robinson Story'

The Evergreen Arts & Humanities Series at Washington State Community College in collaboration with the Schwendeman Agency, Inc., the Marietta Community Foundation and Artsbridge, announce an upcoming presentation of the Mad River Theater Works production of "Everybody's Hero: The Jackie Robinson Story." This family-oriented performance will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. in Graham Auditorium on the campus of WSCC.

