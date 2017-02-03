Washington State Community College to...

Washington State Community College to present 'Everybody's Hero: The Jackie Robinson Story'

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

The Evergreen Arts & Humanities Series at Washington State Community College in collaboration with the Schwendeman Agency, Inc., the Marietta Community Foundation and Artsbridge, announce an upcoming presentation of the Mad River Theater Works production of "Everybody's Hero: The Jackie Robinson Story." This family-oriented performance will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. in Graham Auditorium on the campus of WSCC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan 26 Wimpy 6
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec '16 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink Nov '16 Qwertyyou122 3
News Trooper accused of misusing police database for... Oct '16 They cannot kill ... 4
parking nazi (Dec '15) Oct '16 Pay up 2
News Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15) Oct '16 Tabitha 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC