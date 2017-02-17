Vietnam vet gets mobile again

Thanks to the help of the Memorial Health System Driver Rehabilitation Program and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Vietnam veteran Dale Herb is independent and mobile again. He recently completed a six-session rehabilitation program that will put him behind the wheel again and picked up a new handicapped-accessible van on Wednesday provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

