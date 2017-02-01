Taco restaurant moves

Taco restaurant moves

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Co-owner Chelsea Lancaster prepares a dish Thursday at Nacho Average Taco, 114 Putnam St. The eatery moved to its current location recently after opening for business across the street at Putnam Commons back in June. Co-owner Chelsea Lancaster said the new location is better equipped with a full stove and exhaust hood, which allowed the restaurant to expand its menu.

