Taco restaurant moves
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Co-owner Chelsea Lancaster prepares a dish Thursday at Nacho Average Taco, 114 Putnam St. The eatery moved to its current location recently after opening for business across the street at Putnam Commons back in June. Co-owner Chelsea Lancaster said the new location is better equipped with a full stove and exhaust hood, which allowed the restaurant to expand its menu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan 26
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC