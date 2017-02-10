Sweet charity

Chris Wilden, of Fleming, selects a number of chocolate creations Sunday at the Glenwood Retirement Community on Sunday to help EVE Inc. People came out to Glenwood Retirement Community on Sunday to help EVE Inc. by helping themselves to some delicious chocolate creations. Chocolate at Glenwood represents the 28th annual EVE Chocolate Party fundraiser for EVE Inc. It was previously hosted at the Levee House and the Betsey Mills Club as Chocolate on the Levee and Chocolate at the Betsey.

