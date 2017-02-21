Solar panels proposed for muni court ...

Solar panels proposed for muni court building

Marietta City Council's Lands, Buildings and Parks Committee heard a proposal Wednesday to install solar panels on the roof of the city's municipal court building this summer. The proposal from Pickering Energy Solutions and the city's engineering department outlines a renewable energy power purchasing agreement that would allow for approximately 260 solar panels to be installed on the roof of the city building at no installation cost to the city.

