Solar panels proposed for muni court building
Marietta City Council's Lands, Buildings and Parks Committee heard a proposal Wednesday to install solar panels on the roof of the city's municipal court building this summer. The proposal from Pickering Energy Solutions and the city's engineering department outlines a renewable energy power purchasing agreement that would allow for approximately 260 solar panels to be installed on the roof of the city building at no installation cost to the city.
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Wed
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb 17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan 26
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
