School funding cuts possible
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Students in fourth grade at Harmar Elementary School work with their teacher, Sarah Hess, on a group project on Monday. Ohio Gov. John Kasich's education budget could potentially mean funding cuts for more than half the public schools in Ohio, including the districts in Washington County.
