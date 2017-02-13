Q&A: Royal Glass & Fenton: A - SHistory
Near where medical offices now occupy Wayne Street in Marietta used to sit a glass manufacturing factory called Royal Glass, which became part of the National Glass Company. During a presentation on Thursday at The Castle, Fenton Art Glass historian James Measell, 75, of Marietta, will share information about Fenton and Royal, how they differed and the common bonds they held.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan 26
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC