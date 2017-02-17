Public records

Saturday

A Cheryl Reiter to Robert and Kerri Baker, P.O. Box 129, 15325 State Route 60, Lowell, land and parcel; $40,000 warranty deed. A Eleanor Wingrove surviving trustee to Robert and Brenda Wingrove, 161 Wingrove Drive, Little Hocking, land and parcel; exempt warranty deed.

