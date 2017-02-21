police

A Elizabeth J. Tucker, of 907 Front St., reported an identity theft on Feb. 14. The suspect will be summoned into court for these charges. A Dean L. Phillips, of 767 Buckeye Ave., reported Feb. 14 that a TV was missing from his home and there was evidence of forced entry.

