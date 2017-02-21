Photo Provided Smart phone users can ...

Photo Provided Smart phone users can now utilize the ride-sharing app Lyft in the Parkersburg area.

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Lyft announced on its blog, blog.lyft.com, that it was expanding to more than 50 cities Thursday, including Parkersburg. According to the map on the website, the service area also includes Vienna, Williamstown, Belpre, Marietta, Harrisville, Pennsboro and Newport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie Sallee (Mar '16) Thu Earl 4
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Wed Deb42 2
News Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16) Feb 17 Mans best friend 4
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan 26 Wimpy 6
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec '16 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink Nov '16 Qwertyyou122 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,548 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC