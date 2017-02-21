Photo Provided Smart phone users can now utilize the ride-sharing app Lyft in the Parkersburg area.
Lyft announced on its blog, blog.lyft.com, that it was expanding to more than 50 cities Thursday, including Parkersburg. According to the map on the website, the service area also includes Vienna, Williamstown, Belpre, Marietta, Harrisville, Pennsboro and Newport.
