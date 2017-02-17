Permitting contract goes to council
At Marietta City Council's regular meeting Thursday the new permitting contract between the city and Washington County was introduced, but no further action was taken pending more discussion about permitting fees scheduled for next week. "But until we discuss and pass a fee schedule alongside it, we will not be able to take care of these permits within the city."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan 26
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC