Peoples Bank reaches 115-year milestone
ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Customers and employees mingle at an open house at the main Peoples Bank branch at the corner of Second and Putnam streets Monday. The banking institution is celebrating a milestone 115 years in business in Marietta.
