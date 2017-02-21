Nuisance issues

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times City Code Enforcement Official Wayne Rinehart staples a structural notice on outside walls of 410 Fearing St. in Marietta because of the risk to public health the home poses due to trash in the yard and because the building, destroyed by fire within the past year, has not been secured by the property owner. Though grass is not yet at the forefront of Marietta nuisance complaints this year, trash, unsecured homes taken by fire, tires, junk cars and decaying furniture on lawns still act as eyesores and health risks on properties across the city.

