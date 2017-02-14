New marker honors Col. Dean Hess

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Nellie Beardmore and her brother, Bill Hess, both of Marietta, unveil the plaque that honors their late uncle, Dean Hess, at the Memorial Garden beside the First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday afternoon. Marietta is full of rich history and the new Memorial Garden beside the First Presbyterian Church on Wooster Street is as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.