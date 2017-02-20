Murder trial day 1

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Washington County Prosecutor Kevin Rings, left, asks witness Ben Thomas to explain how he had sold the alleged murder weapon to Frederick "Fred" Uselton before Uselton sold the weapon to Charles "Chuckie" Loy. The girlfriend of a New Matamoras man shot and killed in August testified in Washington County Common Pleas Court Monday that she was in bed, asleep with Frederick "I was laying in bed beside him when I heard a boom, and Fred said, 'somebody shot me,' and then I heard another boom," "I rolled out of bed and turned on the lights, I saw him, he had blood coming out of his mouth."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.