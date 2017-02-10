Men Cook for United Way
Christian Farley assists Larry Hall, the Parkhurst Dining Judge's Choice Award winner, by melting cheese on top of his French Onion Soup. DOUG LOYER Special to the Times The secret recipe for the United Way to help the dough rise for the 2-1-1 program was to have local prominent men cook up some delicious food and sell tickets.
