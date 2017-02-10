MC Founders Day keynote speaker is announced

When Robert Boswell '73 was a student at Marietta College, he heard about Founders Day though he didn't know much about it. Now, the vice chancellor for diversity, equity and community engagement at the University of Colorado-Boulder, is excited to return and be the keynote speaker at the 182nd Founders Day on Thursday, Feb. 16. "I was happy to be asked to do this.

